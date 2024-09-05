Agreement On Philadelphia Debate Rules

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Both major party presidential candidates have accepted the rules set forth for next week’s debate in Philadelphia between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Harris says the decision not to keep both candidates’ microphones live throughout the debate will be to her disadvantage. Harris’ campaign sent a letter to host network ABC News accepting the parameters for the Tuesday, Sept. 10 presidential debate at the National Constitution Center. The campaigns had feuded over the policy of muting microphones except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.