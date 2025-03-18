Aggressive Driving Enforcement Underway In PA

HARRISBURG – Many local police departments will join the PA State Police to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave from now through April 27. The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket. The enforcement wave will focus on distracted driving, speeding, and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited. The enforcement is part of PA’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.