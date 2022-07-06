Aggressive Driving Campaign In PA Begins

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police and over 300 local agencies will conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave from July 5 through August 21, 2022. The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket. The enforcement wave will focus on heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red-light running, and tailgating. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited. The enforcement is part of PA’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.