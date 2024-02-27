Aggressive Dirt Bike Driver Sought By Police

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a dirt bike driver. On Feb. 23, a Millersville Borough Police officer conducting an Aggressive Driving Enforcement detail attempted to stop a dirt bike displaying no required safety lighting or vehicle registration. The bike fled on Manor Avenue and later continued east on Wabank Road toward Lancaster City. The individual operating the bike drove in reckless disregard for the safety of other motorists by weaving through traffic, driving on sidewalks, and numerous other traffic violations during a time two elementary schools he passed by were dismissing students. Police released photos of the driver which can be seen below. If you are able to identify the driver, contact Millersville Borough Police at 717-872-4657.