Ag Secretary Reminds PA To Support Area Farmers & Shop Local

GIBSONIA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association at Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and PA Preferred® on-farm market, to highlight investments strengthening fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. Redding says, “As we celebrate Pennsylvania Produce Month this August, we are reminded of fruit and vegetable growers – like Harvest Valley Farms – who go the extra mile for the communities they serve. It is demonstrated through charitable food donation, conservation work, and the connections made by bringing food from field to table. This harvest season, join me in supporting Pennsylvania farmers by shopping locally and buying PA Preferred®. It is a great way to say, ‘thank you’ to all those who help bring food to our tables.”