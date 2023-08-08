Ag Progress Days Opens To The Public

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE – As many as 50,000 people from all parts of PA and beyond will attend Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, the state’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. The show is hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and features nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits, crop displays, machinery demonstrations, guided research tours, family and youth activities, workshops, and also are plenty of food vendors. Ag Progress Days runs today through this Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Pennsylvania Furnace. You can access more information about Ag Progress Days by clicking on the picture below.

