Ag Innovation Grants At Work Locally

GARDNERS – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Adams County family-owned Rice Fruit Company, where robotic equipment was purchased with $130,000 in support from the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program. The new, state-of-the-art system has helped modernize operations for the 112-year-old business, increasing speed and efficiency, and lowering costs for one of PAs leading apple producers. Redding said Rice Fruit Company is one of the reasons that the state continues to be a national leader, known for producing the finest apples anywhere. Helping families like the Rices compete and grow their businesses is the reason why the state launched Ag Innovation Grants. In its first year, the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program received an overwhelming response with more than $68 million in funding requests for an available $10 million in grants. A total of 88 projects funded in the first round include technologies that are working across the state to improve on-farm and processing efficiency, generate renewable energy while reducing nutrient waste, and support crops and practices that store carbon or replace non-renewable resources.