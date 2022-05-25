After Primary, Senator Mastriano Rejoins Closed Senate GOP Meetings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Fallout from last week’s primary election in Pennsylvania is playing out in the General Assembly. Two central Pennsylvania Republican House members are being punished for working to unseat fellow incumbents. In the Senate, Republican gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano is being allowed back inside the Republican caucus’ closed-door meetings. He’d been kicked out last year after leaders concluded he had shared information that was supposed to be confidential. In the House, Republican leaders stripped state Rep. Mike Jones of several committee assignments after his primary campaign work in York County helped defeat two senior incumbents. Republican Rep. Dave Zimmerman also lost committee spots over similar efforts in Lancaster County.