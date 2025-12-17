Advocating For “Aiden’s Law” In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Columbia County Rep. Robert Leadbeter was at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg to push for the passage of Aiden’s Law. House Bill 2102 would create a Purple Alert system in the Commonwealth. Similar to Amber Alert for abducted children, Silver Alert for missing older adults, and Green Alert for missing at-risk veterans, the Purple Alert system would rapidly notify the public and law enforcement when an individual with certain cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities goes missing. The measure was named after Aiden Ha, a 6-year-old non-verbal, autistic, Columbia County child, who was tragically found dead in the Susquehanna River in October after he went missing. Leadbeter said his goal is two-fold: saving lives and continuing to provide law enforcement with tools to prevent situations like this from happening again. The bill is before the PA House Judiciary Committee.