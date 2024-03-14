Admission Of Burning Enola Low Grade Trail Bridge

LANCASTER – A Columbia man admitted to burning a bridge on the Enola Low Grade Trail in Conestoga and Martic Townships in Lancaster County and causing over a million dollars in damage. 24-year-old Maxxwell Redman entered an open guilty plea on all charges regarding the April 12, 2018 incident. Redman will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation and was ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution. Redman pleaded guilty to causing or risking a catastrophe, two counts of arson, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and dangerous burning. On April 12, 2018, around 5:44 p.m., State Police responded to the scene and spoke with two witnesses at the burning bridge that spans River Road, Pequea Creek, and a dirt road leading to homes along the creek. The witnesses were on the bridge taking pictures before the fire started. One photo captured Redman and another person. The witnesses saw Redman climb over the rail to the railroad ties, crouch there for several minutes, climb back over the rail, and quickly leave. The witnesses noticed smoke around where Redman had climbed over the rail. Another witness admitted to seeing Redman holding a lighter to the bridge. Redman was charged in May 2020 by State Police following a detailed investigation.