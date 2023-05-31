Adjusting PA’s Minimum Wage By Community

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Kevin Boyle has introduced legislation to allow individual municipalities to adjust their minimum wage based on factors that affect workers in those communities. His measure would repeal a section of the PA Minimum Wage Act that prohibits municipalities from enacting a minimum wage separate from the statewide minimum wage. Boyle said we have to give local governments the tools to customize solutions that work best for their communities. House Bill 1253 has been referred to the PA House Labor & Industry Committee for consideration.