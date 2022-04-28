Additional Funds To Fight Avian Flu Advance

HARRISBURG – As Lancaster County continues to grapple with an ongoing avian flu crisis, the PA House advanced legislation to provide emergency funding to fight back and provide much-needed assistance to those directly impacted. House Bill 2553, authored by Lancaster County Rep. Mindy Fee, provides $2 million in additional funds, and broad authority, to the PA Department of Agriculture for response and preparedness related to the avian flu. Five farms in Lancaster County have already experienced positive cases of avian flu. Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact the PA Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.