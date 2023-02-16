Additional Charges In Columbia Homicide

LANCASTER – Columbia Borough Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office have filed additional charges against 39-year-old Jason Shackelford regarding the homicide and sexual assaults that occurred in Columbia and East Lampeter Township on Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The additional charges were filed with respect to 12-year-old Elaina Smith who was murdered by Shackelford and his conduct involving the girl’s mother in Columbia and at the Wyndham Lancaster hotel in East Lampeter Township. Shackelford resided with the mother and the girl in the 500 block of Avenue H, Columbia. Shackelford remains in Lancaster County Prison. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of Elaina Smith during their time of loss. You can go to the account by clicking on Elaina’s picture below.

