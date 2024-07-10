Additional Charges Against Former Police Officer

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster City Police officer will face two additional sexual assault charges following a preliminary hearing. 54-year-old Andrew Selby had charges against him bound over to the Lancaster County Court following Tuesday’s hearing. The two newest charges are alleged to have occurred at a Manheim Township residence. Prosecutors presented evidence during the preliminary hearing from a victim who testified she was sexually assaulted by Selby when she was 13 years old while spending the night at an acquaintance’s house. Selby is already facing other charges alleged to have occurred in Lancaster city. He is being held in Chester County Prison.