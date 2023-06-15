Adding Farm Equipment To The Lemon Law

HARRISBURG – A PA lawmaker wants to have the Lemon Law extended to cover farm equipment. Indiana County Rep. Jim Struzzi says the agriculture community has no recourse should a faulty farm implement be purchased, and the lack of existing consumer protection could be devastating to family farmers who make major investments to keep their business whole. Struzzi’s House Bill 1325 would require manufacturers to fix defects that substantially impair the use, value, or safety of farm equipment during the first year of ownership or if the equipment must be in the shop for more than 30 days during the first year. The bill is now before the state House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee.