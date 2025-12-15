Added Safety At Lancaster County School

LANCASTER COUNTY – Added security was on hand today at Lancaster County’s Centerville Elementary in the Hempfield School Distict after school officials were made aware on Friday of a threat made by a Centerville Elementary student toward a “list” of other students. The information was immediately investigated and the student’s family was contacted. Officials said the student did not have access to weapons. The district commended the student who reported the concern and encouraged all students to share important information with a staff member or administrator. The district said that they take all threats – whether credible or not -seriously and investigate every report thoroughly.