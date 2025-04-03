“Active Secretaries” Limitation Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – A bill placing limits on the use of “acting secretaries” in state government who serve without Senate confirmation for extended periods of time has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 462 limits serving as an “acting secretary” of a state department to 90 days, according to bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill. During the Wolf Administration, 11 individuals were appointed to lead various state agencies in the “acting” capacity and never nominated to the Senate as part of the confirmation process. Additionally, 21 cabinet officials served in the “acting” capacity longer than 90 days. This allowed key decisions to be made without public scrutiny or confirmation by the duly elected members of the Senate. Passage of Senate Bill 472 will end the executive branch from undermining the intent and purpose of Article IV, Section 8 of the PA Constitution. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.