Activation Of A New 835 Area Code

HARRISBURG – The PA Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern PA of the upcoming September 2nd activation of a new 835 area code. The new area code will serve the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes – operating in parallel to those other area codes – so no changes in dialing will be necessary. The 835 area code is being placed into service because the remaining supply of numbers in the current 610/484 area codes is nearly exhausted. The 610/484 calling area serves residents and businesses in all or portions of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Schuylkill Counties. Current customers will keep their existing 610/484 phone numbers, but starting in September, residents or businesses seeking new telephone lines may be assigned numbers in the 835 area code.