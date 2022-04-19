Action Taken To Thwart Avian Flu In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s first positive case of avian influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a East Donegal Township, Lancaster County poultry farm. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says they are taking action to prevent the spread. With the detection, a quarantine has been placed on the farm and all commercial poultry facilities with a 10 kilometer radius of the infected flock in order to protect PA’s $7.1 billion poultry industry. According to the CDC, avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the U.S. PA’s three animal health laboratories analyzed nearly 200,000 samples for avian influenza last year. If you suspect poultry is infected with avian influenza, please report your concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the PA Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, option 1.