Accountability Call After Chester County Voter Roll Error

HARRISBURG – The Libertarian Party of PA issued a resolution responding to an administrative error by the Chester County Department of Voter Services which resulted in poll books being distributed to polling locations that omitted all voters not registered as Democrat or Republican. Data shows Chester County is home to nearly 2,000 registered Libertarians and over 73,000 voters registered as Independent or with minor political parties. The error had the possibility of disenfranchising tens of thousands of eligible voters during the election. The Party’s resolution recognizes the efforts of the Chester County Department of Voter Services and local poll workers who acted swiftly to identify and correct the issue. It further condemns the omission of approximately 75,000 voters from the voter rolls as an unacceptable error. The resolution demands a full, immediate, and transparent investigation into the cause of the mistake. Finally, it urges the Chester County Board of Elections and the Board of Elections in every county to review and improve its election procedures to prevent future occurrences. PA Libertarian Party Chairman, Greg Deal said the distribution of incorrect voter rolls and the shortage of provisional ballots are serious failures that undermine public confidence in the process. Voters deserve answers, not excuses.