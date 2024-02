Accidental Alarm At Park City Center

LANCASTER – There was no active shooter at Lancaster’s Park City Center. Today around 8 a.m., Lancaster Police were notified of an active shooter alarm that was sent to multiple employees of the mall. Police report that a Pack City staff member set off the automated alarm system accidentally and a message was sent out to multiple employees before it could be turned off. Police have confirmed that there was no active shooter incident and the mall is open for business.