Accessing Support For Child Human Trafficking Victims

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved two bills to ensure that sexually exploited children who are human trafficking victims have full access to appropriate services and support. Under current PA law, any minor that is exploited for the commercial sex trade must identify their third-party perpetrator to be considered a victim of human trafficking, unless their purchaser is charged as a trafficker. Senate Bill 44 would ensure that third-party control is never a consideration for access to victim services by amending Titles 18 and 23 of the PA Consolidated Statutes. Senate Bill 45 would eliminate the third-party control requirement to access victim services under the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act. Both bills now advance to the PA House.