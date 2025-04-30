Academic Credit For PA Student Tutors

HARRISBURG – High school seniors and juniors in PA would receive academic credit for tutoring students in lower grades under a bill introduced by Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman. Under House Bill 827, the PA Department of Education would establish a “Cross-Age Tutoring Program” where high school seniors and juniors, under supervision of a certified teacher or paraprofessional, may volunteer as a tutor to help students in lower grades with their studies. The student tutors would receive academic credit for their services. It includes a provision to encourage 11th and 12th grade students not achieving as well as they could academically to participate if determined that serving as tutors would improve their own academic performance. The bill is now before the PA House Education Committee.