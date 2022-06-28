Abuse Of Minors Sends Manheim Man To Prison

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 79-158 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 sexual abuse charges involving victims less than 10 years old. 25-year-old Anthony Fox of Manheim was sentenced for abusing four victims in multiple locations in Lancaster County between July and December 2021. Fox abused four victims ranging in age from 6 to 10 and recorded the abuse on video and photographs. Fox’s defense counsel argued that the defendant heavily using drugs at the time of the crimes and did not remember committing them. They also mentioned the defendant’s own history of abuse and trauma.