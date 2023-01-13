Abortion Survivors Protection Bill Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON, DC – Legislation called “The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” was approved in the U.S. House by a 220-210 vote. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker, a supporter of the measure, said H.R. 26 did get bipartisan support. One Democrat, Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar voted for the bill. Under the legislation, when a baby is born alive following an abortion, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care that would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age. The practice of letting babies die after abortion is widespread and up to 200 cases have been documented over the years by the CDC. Abortion data from just seven states show babies continue to be born alive in botched abortions every year across the United States.