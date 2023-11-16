Abortion Shield Legislation Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The Democrat-controlled PA House approved legislation seeking to protect those who come to PA to get abortions. House Bill 1786 would shield public officials in PA from cooperating with authorities in other states who try to block their residents from coming to the Keystone State to get an abortion. All but one Democrat voted for the bill, while 16 Republicans voted in support. Opponents of the measure raised concerns with the constitutionality of the bill, saying the Legislature would overstep its bounds. The bill moves to the state Senate. Gov. Josh Shapiro has positioned himself as a defender of abortion. He recently severed decades-long ties with Real Alternatives, an organization which provided state funding to pro life pregnancy care centers in PA.