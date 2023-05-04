Abortion Protections/Gender Affirming Treatment For Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed several bills to protect abortion and expand Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatment. One new law is designed to protect patients and providers from criminal, civil, and administrative penalties relating to abortion bans or restrictions in other states. The Trans Health Equity Act expands the number of procedures relating to gender-affirming care covered by the state’s Medicaid program, meaning any medically necessary treatment consistent with current clinical standards prescribed by a licensed health care provider for the treatment of a condition related to the individual’s gender identity.