Abortion May Impact Maryland Republican Senate Bid

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Republicans hoping to pick up an open U.S. Senate seat in Maryland have the most competitive candidate they’ve had in decades. But former Gov. Larry Hogan will need more than GOP support at a time when Democrats’ outrage remains high about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v Wade. With Maryland voters set to decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution in November, Hogan’s challenge in this year’s election might be bigger than when he attracted Democrat support in his governor’s runs in 2014 and 2018. Hogan vetoed legislation to expand abortion in Maryland in 2022. Hogan also vetoed legislation to end a restriction that only physicians provide abortions. When his veto was overridden by Democrats who control the Legislature, he used the power of his office to block funding set aside to support training non-physicians to perform them.