Abortion Buffer Zone Case Raises Important Issues For SCOTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Liberty Counsel has filed a reply brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case of Reilly v. City of Harrisburg where a buffer zone ordinance restricts pro-life speech, but not other speech outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. Liberty Counsel pointed out in its brief that Harrisburg applied the ordinance by singling out pro-life sidewalk counselors because of their “pro-life viewpoint of their sidewalk counseling…and [the Ordinance] has only been applied to restrict pro-life speech.” Liberty Counsel represents Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter, who engage in peaceful sidewalk counseling to encourage women to protect the life of their unborn children. The City of Harrisburg enforced the ordinance beyond the 20-foot zone silencing Reilly and Biter on more than 70 feet of public sidewalk in front of Harrisburg Planned Parenthood. Liberty Counsel Founder & Chairman Mat Staver said Harrisburg’s ordinance violates the First Amendment and must be struck down. The case raises important First Amendment issues that the Supreme Court should address.