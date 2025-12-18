Abortion Bill Passes PA House Right Before Christmas

HARRISBURG – The PA House has narrowly passed House Bill 1957 – legislation that would enshrine abortion on demand in our state Constitution. The measure would allow for abortion up until birth and force taxpayers to pay for abortions. The bill passed by a 102-101 vote. Two Democrats, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns and Allegheny County Rep. Anita Kulik voted against the bill while two Republicans, Reps. Joe Hogan and Kathleen Tomlinson, both from Bucks County, voted in favor of the measure. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.