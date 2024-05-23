AAA Expects Busy Memorial Day Holiday Travel

WASHINGTON, DC – AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period. This year’s total number of travelers is a 4% increase over last year and comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers. Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel says they are projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019. This Memorial Day weekend, drivers can expect similar gas prices as last year when the national average was roughly $3.57. Airports are bracing for a spike in travelers. AAA expects 3.51 million air travelers this holiday weekend, an increase of 4.8% over last year and 9% jump compared to 2019. Nearly two million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. AAA projects 1.9 million people will take these other modes of transportation, an increase of 5.6% compared to last year.