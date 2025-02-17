A Windy President’s Day

LANCASTER – Our region is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. today. Winds will be coming from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. The windy conditions will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Make sure you also secure any outdoor objects that could blow away. Today is also the Presidents Day holiday. Government offices will be closed and many schools have the day off. There will be no home mail delivery today.