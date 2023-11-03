A Weekend To Fall Back & Check Smoke Alarms

HARRISBURG – With daylight saving time ending this Sunday, fire officials encourage everyone to test their smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly. Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Replace smoke alarm batteries if needed. Smoke alarms should be located on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older as components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Practice a two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your home can get out in less than two minutes. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark, where everyone can meet.