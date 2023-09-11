A Time Of Reflection On This Historic Day

LANCASTER – Many around the region took time to remember the events of September 11, 2001. Ceremonies and events were held on this 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, The Pentagon in Washington, DC, and over the skies of Somerset County, PA. Make sure you take a moment to remember those who died on that day, their families, friends, and co-workers, all those who have died since the war on terror, and all the first responders who are still suffering with illness related to that day.