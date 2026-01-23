A Successful Operation Christmas Child Season

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse is celebrating a successful season after collecting 12.2 million Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in 2025. The milestone reflects the generosity of millions of people helping to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, said each shoebox is an opportunity to remind boys and girls around the world that God loves them, bringing joy and the hope of the Gospel to children in need. For many children, a shoebox is the first gift they have ever received. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 244 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries and territories. You can participate year-round by packing a shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Shoeboxes built online go to the hardest-to-reach areas in the world.