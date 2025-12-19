A Successful Grow PA Scholarship Year

HARRISBURG – Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties highlighted the tremendous progress made during the first year of the Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program. The program was created last year to help reverse the trend of young Pennsylvanians seeking education and job opportunities in other states. The program offers grants of up to $5,000 per year for in-state students who agree to attend a PA college, pursue a degree in an in-demand occupation, and work in that occupation in PA after graduation. PHEAA reported over 11,000 applications for Grow PA in the first year. Over 4,000 applicants have already received grants, and another 2,300 applications were approved through early December. The average award per student was $4,650. Martin complimented PHEAA for their work in administering the program and keeping policymakers up to date on the progress of the program. The next application period for Grow PA is expected to open in early February. The recently approved state budget included an additional $7.5 million, which should allow for grant funding for about 1,500 additional students in the 2026-27 academic year. For more information or to apply for Grow PA Scholarship Grants, visit pheaa.org/growpa.