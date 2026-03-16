A Stormy Monday In The Forecast

LANCASTER – AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina says be prepared for some stormy weather for the area today. Our region is under a wind advisory today from 12 noon through 11 p.m. tonight. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, so make sure you secure anything outside. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Scattered thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours will develop during the afternoon and evening. Many county Offices of Emergency Management will be in operation in response to the potential for severe weather.