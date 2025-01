A Snowy Sunday With Colder Temps On The Way

LANCASTER – Get ready for some wintry white this weekend according to meteorologist Jeff Nordeen. He says snow is expected to fall beginning Sunday leaving between 3-6 inches and worsening travel conditions as the storm progresses. By Monday, it will start to get breezy and colder with a cold wave on the way through mid week. WDAC’s Winter Watch will be in effect with any weather related announcements to pass along your way.