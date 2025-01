A Snowy Monday For The Region

LANCASTER – Snow is in our forecast today. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says expect 2-4 inches of total snowfall. Clouds will break later tonight and it will get windy. Drive carefully if you must travel today and allow for extra travel time. The weather has caused some delays for today. WDAC’s Winter Watch has weather related announcements which will air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete list at wdac.com.