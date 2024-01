A Snowy Friday In The Forecast

LANCASTER – Another round of snow is in the forecast for our region. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says 3-6 inches of snow is expected to fall today into tonight. If you have to be on the roads today, allow for extra travel time and slow down. Tune in to WDAC’s Winter Watch for any weather related announcements. Good news is that temperatures will begin to rise and things will warm up next week.