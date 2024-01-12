A Shift From The House To The Senate

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – York County Rep. Dawn Keefer has formally announced her candidacy for State Senate in the 31st District, which serves residents in Cumberland and York Counties. She is running for the Republican nomination in the April 23rd Primary Election. This is an open seat currently held by Sen. Mike Regan, who is not seeking re-election. Keefer is running on her record of protecting taxpayers, supporting strong government reforms, cutting back regulations, and defending our Constitutional rights. She is pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and as Chair of the PA Freedom Caucus, Keefer has been an outspoken advocate for limited government and personal freedom. Keefer, her husband, and their three children reside in Dillsburg.