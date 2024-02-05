A Second Budget Plan Coming From The Gov.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget proposal to state lawmakers tomorrow. Most details of the Democrat governor’s budget plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year starting on July 1 remain under wraps. Shapiro has made it clear he will seek more money for higher education and public transit agencies and possibly underfunded public schools. Shapiro’s first budget proposal disappointed many allies. This year, he is returning with recommendations from appointees on major issues. Tax collections are meeting expectations, but the Commonwealth is running deficits again, using $1 billion in surplus cash to prop up this year’s spending. The state is also saddled with a slow-growing economy and demographic trends showing a shrinking working-age population and a fast-growing retirement-age population.