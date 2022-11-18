A Run For PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA appellate court judge, Daniel McCaffery, will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. A campaign aide said McCaffery, a Philadelphia Democrat, will run for a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. The 58-year-old McCaffrey was elected to a 10-year term on the state Superior Court in 2019. That court handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases. He’s a former prosecutor and judge in Philadelphia. McCaffery is the brother of former state Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery. The seven-seat high court currently has a four-to-two Democrat majority.