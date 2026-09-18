A Return Of A Special Carousel

STRASBURG – The dream of bringing the historic Rocky Springs Carousel back to Lancaster County has taken an important step forward. After a special-exception hearing held September 15, Strasburg Township approved the project to move forward with plans to place the carousel on the Choo Choo Barn property in Strasburg. Gary Russell, President of the Choo Choo Barn Foundation and owner of the Choo Choo Barn, said the approval brings them one step closer to seeing families ride the historic carousel once again. The next phase will focus on designing a permanent, climate-controlled pavilion that will protect the carousel, showcase its history, and create a welcoming destination for families, school groups, community organizations, and visitors to Lancaster County. The carousel once delighted generations of visitors at Rocky Springs Amusement Park in Lancaster. It later traveled to Michigan and Dollywood before returning to Lancaster County in 1999. The current effort seeks to give this treasured piece of local history a permanent home where it can again be enjoyed by the public.