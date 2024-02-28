A Push To Alleviate Medical Debt In PA

HARRISBURG – Some PA House Democrats are pushing for legislation to alleviate medical debt for Pennsylvanians who need it most. Medical debt relief is also a priority for Gov. Josh Shapiro who, in his state budget address for the 2024-25 fiscal year, proposed $4 million to wipe it out for thousands of Pennsylvanians. State officials estimate that about 1 million Pennsylvanians carry some amount of medical debt. Last spring, the PA House passed House Bill 78 which would establish the PA Medical Debt Repayment Program, which would target the medical debt of low-income Pennsylvanians. The bill is currently sitting in the PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Bill supporters say the bill will help all Pennsylvanians, especially those in rural areas where medical debt is the highest.