A Push For PA Parks/Forests For The Summer

HOWARD – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials visited Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County to officially kick off PA‘s summer outdoor recreation season – highlighting the state‘s continued infrastructure investments, growing tourism economy, and the broad appeal of its state parks and forests. Through the Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway campaign and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources “Still Open. Still Awesome.” initiative, PA is welcoming residents and visitors alike to explore its 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of forestland, and more than 7,000 campsites – offering affordable, accessible, and unforgettable outdoor experiences for everyone. PA DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and we want people to know that PA‘s public lands are open, awesome, and waiting to welcome you. Persons can visit PA DCNR’s website for more information about state parks, events, and outdoor recreation opportunities.