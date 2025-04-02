A Push For Financial Literacy In PA

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Timothy DeFoor joined York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans to recognize April as Financial Literacy Month in PA. Hill-Evans’ resolution, H.R. 120, is being considered by the PA House Finance Committee. DeFoor said financial literacy is an important life skill that every person needs to learn to set themselves up for future success. National Financial Literacy Month was created to emphasize the importance of being financially literate and encourage people to learn about the ways they can become financially smart. DeFoor will be traveling across PA to highlight the need for financial literacy education and promote resources to help people become financially secure. DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy across PA as part of his “Be Money Smart” initiative which can be found at PaAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart.