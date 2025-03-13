A Prohibition Of Firearms At PA Polls

HARRISBURG – Two PA lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill prohibiting firearms at PA polling places. Currently, lawfully carried firearms are permitted inside and adjacent to polling places in PA, unless such locations are buildings in which firearms are already prohibited, such as courthouses and schools. The sponsors, Bucks County Rep. Tim Brennan and Montgomery County Rep. Mary Jo Daley say they have heard about voters and election workers being threatened, harassed, or intimidated at polling places. As a result, many voters have expressed concerns about voting in person at their assigned polling location. Eleven other states prohibit the carrying of firearms at all polling places. The prohibition would not apply to law enforcement officers and military personnel who are on duty while at polling locations. It would also allow those licensed to carry a firearm to keep the firearm in their vehicle while voting with the prohibition would only apply to the building in which votes are cast. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of their proposal.