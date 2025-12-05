A Presidential Visit To The Keystone State

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to travel to the Keystone State next Tuesday to highlight his efforts to reduce inflation even as fears mount about a worsening job market and amid signs that Americans are still feeling squeezed by high prices. A White House official said Trump would be making the trip to discuss ending the inflation crisis that he says was inherited from his predecessor, Joe Biden. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the trip has not been formally announced. It was not immediately clear where in PA the President would be visiting.