A Possible PA Budget This Weekend

HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth may have a budget for the current fiscal year. The Republican-controlled PA Senate is scheduled to return today and be in session this weekend to work on possibly finalizing a budget plan. The Democrat-controlled PA House will be holding an appropriations meeting Saturday with a voting session on Sunday. In a divided government, all parties must work together to find common ground in order to bring a responsible new state budget to enactment. Although June 30th is the deadline for a state budget to be adopted, lawmakers in Harrisburg have failed to deliver a budget on time for the past five years.